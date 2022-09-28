Why does Armenia need a Prime Minister? when Artsakh is under Russian peacekeeper and now he wants to hand Armenia’s border to International observers?

Nikol Pashinyan wrote on Twitter that 3 Armenian servicemen were killed today as a result of the new Azerbaijani attack and the Azerbaijani invasion of the Armenian territory should be condemned.

“As a result of the attack, three Armenian servicemen were killed today on the territory of Armenia. This is an attack against Armenia’s independence, sovereignty, and democracy.

The withdrawal of Azerbaijani troops and the deployment of an international observation mission in the Armenian territories affected by the Azerbaijani occupation and in the border areas is an absolute necessity. The Azerbaijani invasion must be condemned and stopped. #StandForArmenianDemocracy!” he wrote.

The RA Ministry of Defense informed earlier that on September 28, starting at 18:00, the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, using mortars and large-caliber rifles, opened fire at the combat positions located in the eastern direction of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. The Armenian side has three victims