The Pashinyan-Ali meeting took place on December 15 on the initiative of the President of the European Council Charles Michel. Interestingly, even at this difficult time, Pashinyan did not miss the opportunity to take his family members on a tour of the RA state budget, while for years he used every chair, from the head of the jack to the RA president, accusing him of wasting the country’s budget. At the meeting with Aliyev in Brussels,

Nikol Pashinyan again appeared with his family, plus a large guard. In response to the criticism of a voyage to France, Pashinyan’s wife justified herself by saying that the Armenian ambassador to France had bought her boots and candies. : It is interesting to see this time that the “ambassador” of the country has taken care of the expensive expenses of Pashinyan’s wife and children in Brussels.

oragir.news: