Why are the Azerbaijanis not opening the Lachin Corridor after the court decision? Baku has started a new process

Karen Martirosyan

I think it is clear why Baku does not comply with the decision of the international court regarding the opening of the Lachin Corridor. It does not comply, because Azerbaijan’s behavior contradicts international law in its entire logic. The problem is not only not to implement the decision, but also to distort the content of the decision. Yeghishe Kirakosyan, RA representative for international affairs, who also participated in the regular session of the Standing Committee on State and Legal Affairs of the National Assembly, said this a little while ago in response to journalists’ questions.

“Against this, all authorized representatives of Armenia must fight against this and present the true content of the decision. I have talked a lot about this, that the body monitoring this process is the Security Council. We should do everything to put this issue on their agenda. Attempts to distort the content of the decision must be prevented, this is very important,” he added.

