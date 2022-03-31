Whoever preaches about Armenian-Turkish friendship is the enemy of Armenianness ․ Azat Adamyan

Azat Adamyan writes

Armenianness exists because there is Turkism. Armenian-Turkish friendship kills Armenians and Armenia. Whoever preaches about Armenian-Turkish friendship is the enemy of Armenianness. This is one of the axioms of regional policy of the last three centuries.

Turkey is in a deadlock. You will have noticed the well-known theses of “woe analysts” that there is a Russian-Turkish tandem or another term – Russian-Turkish cage. Let’s pay tribute to logic. Will Russia tolerate Turkey as an empire? There can be no topic of discussion here, as in terms of geopolitics one excludes the other. Being a Turkish empire precludes the status of a Russian empire and vice versa. Consider the other option. Should Turkey remain in the same status, but change its external orientation from NATO (West) to CSTO (Russia)? meaning: And what happened now, most likely, is logical – the actors. Putin, who has made Russia a superpower, Erdogan, who represents himself as a sultan, and Richard Moore, the current architect of British foreign policy. One of the major geopolitical milestones of 2016 was the attempted military coup in Turkey.

Something remarkable happened here. Western media quickly reported that Erdogan had been saved by Putin and that the coup had been aborted. It will be a short time, a question will arise in this discourse, and how did Putin save Erdogan, after all, almost all Turkish security forces were in favor of the coup, the work was synchronous, how could Russia carry out such action against NATO? in a country with a second military potential. Here comes an interesting name: Richard Moore, who was then the British Ambassador to Turkey (and currently holds the position of the head of British Foreign Intelligence Service (Mi6)), փոփոխ the change of hands begins, from Putin to Moore.

In early October 2020, Moore was appointed head of MI6, and at the same time the second Artsakh war was going on in the Caucasus region. The Gordian knot of Erdogan’s “savior” in 2016 began to fall apart. Moore, one of the architects of British foreign policy, views Russia as Britain’s only enemy and Turkey as a counterweight to friendly Russia. The core of Moore’s regional policy in the South Caucasus, which is considered to be the most important region for the UK in the East, can be reached through Turkey. The aim was to create chaos in the three Transcaucasian states, which would weaken Russia’s position and open up opportunities for Turkey. All the political and military events that took place in the South Caucasus follow the logic of the above-mentioned game. After all, Britain seeks to make Turkey an empire, and its key is the South Caucasus through Armenia. “This process can abort the change of power in Armenia, the restored Armenian army with the support of a natural ally.”