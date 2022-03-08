Who left the ARF Bureau and who are the new members?

Everyone was looking forward to the end of the ARF General Assembly, as the directions of the ARF activities for the next 4 years were to be outlined in this assembly.

The ARF, as a rule, convenes its meetings in conditions of strict secrecy. This time only the meeting was started in Yerevan, in Ani Plaza, then about 100 delegates from different countries of the world left for the region to hold the secret part of the meeting. The meeting is so secret that even the hotel, where the meetings are held for about a week, is kept secret. This time the meeting was held in Dilijan, in previous years Tsakhkadzor was elected. But the intrigue of this meeting would also be the composition of the ARF bureau.

The Bureau is the governing body of the ARF Dashnaktsutyun and it is important what direction, what thinking and which representatives of the wings will form the majority in that body. Before the meeting, rumors were circulating that the ARF was dissatisfied with the previous representative, Hakob Ter-Khachaturyan, who, being a Canadian and representing the Diaspora, did not express a radical position.

There was an opinion that a person with a tougher position was needed and the name of Hrant Margaryan was announced, who resigned from the post of Bureau representative in 2019 and is considered a representative of the more radical wing. However, if Hrant Margaryan returned, it would mean that the ARF Supreme Body, the head of the Armenian branch Ishkhan Saghatelyan, who, according to rumors, has contradictions with Margaryan, will also change. The newly elected staff of the ARF Bureau was announced a while ago and it turned out that Hakob Ter-Khachaturyan was re-elected.

Former Vigen Baghumyan, Armen Rustamyan, Arsen Hamabardzumyan, Kiro Manoyan, Raffi Tonapetyan, Hovsep Ter-Gevorgyan, Murad Papazyan were also re-elected. The ARF Bureau has three new members: Davit Ishkhanyan from Artsakh, Mkrtich Mkrtichyan from Lebanon and Khazhak Mkrtichyan from the USA. Spartak Seyranyan, Vigen Yagubyan, Aram Galustyan, Hakob Khacheryan, Beniamin Pchakjyan were not re-elected. Apparently, most of these people did not want to continue working in the leadership.

We can state that this means that Ishkhan Saghatelyan will continue to lead in the ARF Armenian structure and the ARF course will not change.

Ամբողջական հոդվածը կարող եք կարդալ այս հասցեով՝ : https://hraparak-am.translate.goog/post/1d0d9cfc7cb95fad93ee6a1de219641a?_x_tr_sl=hy&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en&_x_tr_pto=nui,sc

© 2008 – 2021 «Հրապարակ օրաթերթ»