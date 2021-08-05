Who is telling the truth? Armenia Denies Secret Peace Agreement Offer by Azerbaijan

Armen Mirzoyan,

The Armenian government, in response to a Hetq inquiry, says it is not aware of a peace agreement referred to by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in a July 22 interview with the Azerbaijani media. https://www.facebook.com/v3.2/plugins/quote.php?app_id=468673766529308&channel=https%3A%2F%2Fstaticxx.facebook.com%2Fx%2Fconnect%2Fxd_arbiter%2F%3Fversion%3D46%23cb%3Df343407def64c32%26domain%3Dhetq.am%26origin%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fhetq.am%252Ff17f8e6798e83c%26relation%3Dparent.parent&container_width=930&href=https%3A%2F%2Fhetq.am%2Fen%2Farticle%2F134185&locale=en_US&sdk=joey

In that interview, Aliyev said that Azerbaijan had proposed a peace deal to Armenia and the start of demarcation talks.

“We have sent an agenda to Armenia – a peace agreement. Let them say they do not want to, let them refuse. I have said many times, and I repeat now, that Azerbaijan is ready to negotiate on this issue. The war is over. Do you want peace? It seems so, so recognize the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. Let a peace treaty be signed, and the demarcation issue be resolved,” Aliyev is cited as saying.

According to Aliyev’s statement, there is already a preliminary version of the peace document drafted by Azerbaijan, probably with the involvement of the Russian and Turkish sides, which was sent to the Armenian side for discussion.

The Armenia government denies the existence of such a document.

This could be considered another militant statement of the President of Azerbaijan had not the Armenian Ministry of Defense revealed, in one of its statements, a development that was heretofore unknown and not raised at any level.

In a July 28 statement, the Armenian Ministry of Defense, referring to the battles in the Sotk-Verin Shorzha section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani line of contact, stated: “Before the talks in Moscow, the enemy launched an offensive on the Armenian border, from Sotk to Verin Shorzha. Combat operations have been carried out and intensive skirmishes are underway.”

It is not clear what negotiations the Armenian Defense Ministry is talking about. There has been no official Armenian comment on the matter.

Hetq also wrote to Prime Minister Pashinyan’s office, asking what agreements had been reached to establish the July 28 ceasefire. In response, the government only stated that the agreements on the establishment and maintenance of the ceasefire were reached through the mediation of Russia.

The government did not provide details of the agreements.