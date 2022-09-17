Who greeted Pelosi at the airport?

Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi’s plane landed in Armenia. The delegation includes democratic figures Frank Palone, Anna Eshu with Armenian roots, and Jackie Spear, who have been working for the interests of Armenia for many years. Her husband arrived in Armenia with Pelosi.

In the motorcade accompanying Pelosi, the car of the National Assembly Speaker Allen Simonyan with license plates 001HH01 was noticeable, so Simonyan was also among those who greeted Pelosi. He was also welcomed by US Ambassador Lynn Tracy. Lilit Makunts, Ruben Rubinyan, Hayk Konjoryan, Eduard Aghajanyan were also on the list of applicants. Later, the US Embassy published photos.