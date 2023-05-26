“They are trying to undermine the foundations of our identity, all our national, spiritual, and cultural depths, they are trying to bring a new concept of the state and statehood, training the citizens of Armenia with their kind: pitiful, cowardly, insensitive.

” Aghvan Vardanyan, a member of the “Armenia” faction, announced during the parliamentary briefings, speaking about the RA authorities.

“Someone who destroyed and is destroying all state institutions with his henchmen speaks about the new concept of the state and statehood. Recently, he says that our parameters of the peace agreement may not be acceptable to our people, but he says that we will not hold a referendum, it will mean avoiding responsibility. He is talking about the cadastre certificate, the independence referendum, the Constitution, the UN member state says that we do not have a cadastre certificate. Who do you want a cadastre certificate from, Aliyev, because there is no other option? Armenia-Turkey borders are clear, since the Soviet Union, Armenia-Iran borders are clear, it is our western borders that the enemy violates every day. An opposition deputy tried to refresh Pashinyan’s memory by recalling the phrase “Artsakh is Armenia and that’s it.”

“After all this, if you said that there is no Armenia without Artsakh, who are you? What are you doing here? What is the reason that you don’t leave, and every day we see your sad face as a loser?” This proves one thing, this is a denial, and a renegade cannot be the leader of Armenia.”

