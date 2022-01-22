While hundreds of Armenian Churches were destroyed in Turkey, in Iran Ancient Armenian church renovated

The old structure, courtyard, and other premises of Bushehr Gregorian Church have recently been rearranged and cleaned as local authorities plan to reopen the historical place to sightseers in near future, The Tehran Times reports.

“The Gregorian Church of Bushehr is one of the most important and significant historical monuments of the southwestern Iranian port city. It is now fully cleaned in preparation for reopening to sightseers,” a local tourism official said on Monday.

In addition to the main building, the courtyard and other premises of the church have been landscaped, the official said. Furthermore, tombstones of the church were treated to become documented in near future, the official explained.

The source reminds that the term Gregorian Church is an exonym not preferred by the church itself, as it views the apostles Bartholomew and Thaddeus as its founders, St. Gregory the Illuminator was merely the first official primate of the church. It is also known simply as the Armenian Church.