While Dictator Pashinyan keep capitulating to Turkey and Azerbaijan Armenian in diaspora hard at work on release of Armenian POWs

US House passes amendment demanding immediate release of Armenian POWs

The U.S. House passed the Cardenas-Schiff-Sherman Amendment, demanding Azerbaijan’s immediate release of Armenian POWs, and calling for a report on Azerbaijani war crimes, including the use of illegal munitions and white phosphorus against Armenian civilians.

The amendment also requests an investigation into the use of U.S. technology in Turkish drones used to target Armenian civilians during the 2020 Artsakh war.

Joining Representatives Tony Cardenas (D-CA), Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Brad Sherman (D-CA) in cosponsoring the amendment were:

Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA)
Rep. Andy Levin (D-MI)
Rep. Gus Bilirakis (R-FL)
Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA)
Rep. Frank Pallone (D-NJ)
Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-IL)
Rep. David Valadao (R-CA)
Rep. Judy Chu (D-CA)
Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-CA)
Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA)
Rep. Young Kim (R-CA)
Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL)
Rep. Dina Titus (D-NV)

