While clearing the way for Dictator Pashinyan’s convoy, the patrols beat an elderly man and his son. Report Member of Parliament

ՀՅԴ անդամ, «Հայաստան» խմբակցության պատգամավոր Քրիստինե Վարդանյանը գրում է․
«Այսօր ահազանգ եմ ստացել Լոռու մարզի բնակիչներից առ այն, որ երեկ մի քանի քաղաքացիներ դաժան ծեծի են ենթարկվել Պարեկային ծառայության աշխատակիցների կողմից:
Ըստ քաղաքացու, ում հետ զրուցեցի քիչ առաջ, միջադեպը տեղի է ունեցել այն բանից հետո, երբ Պարեկային ծառայությունը փորձել է ճանպարհն ազատել Նիկոլ Փաշինյանի շարսյան համար և այդ ընթացքում վեճի է բռնվել տարեց քաղաքացու հետ, ով պարզապես խնդրել է իր հետ հարգանքով խոսել:
Խոսակցությանը միջամտել է տարեց քաղաքացու տղան, որից հետո միջադեպին միջամտել են ավելի մեծ թվով Պարեկային ծառայության աշխատակիցներ (մեկ տասնյակից ավել), ովքեր, ըստ քաղաքացու, դաժան բռնություն են կիրառել քաղաքացիական անձանց նկատմամբ` օգտագործելով նաև արցունքաբեր գազ:
Բռնության հետևանքով 2 քաղաքացի` այդ թվում նաև տարեց քաղաքացու անչափահաս թոռը բազմաթիվ վնասվածքներով, այդ թվում նաև կոտրվածքներով հայտնվել են հիվանդանոցում:
Ըստ քաղաքացու, այսօր ոչնչացվել են նաև միջադեպը տեսագրած տեսախցիկների նյութերը, իսկ իրենց հորդորել են որևէ կերպ չբարձրաձայնել դեպքի մասին:
Քաղաքացին խնդրում էր հնարավորինս հանրային ուշադրություն հրավիրել այս դեպքին:
Հրավիրում եմ ՀՀ ոստիկանություն / Police of the Republic of Armenia ուշադրությունը, պահանջելով անհապաղ պարզել դեպքի հանգամանքները, նշանակել ծառայողական քննություն, իսկ մինչ քննության ավարտը միջադեպին մասնակցած անձանց թույլ չտալ շարունակել կատարել ծառայողական պարտականությունները:
Հրավիրում եմ նաև իրավապաշտպանների ուշադրությունը, կոչ անելով թույլ չտալ միջադեպի արդյունքում տուժածների նկատմամբ ճնշումների գործադրմանը և օգնել նրանց պաշտպանել սեփական ոտնահարված իրավունքները»:
While clearing the way for Pashinyan’s convoy, the patrols beat an elderly man and his son. Member of Parliament ARF member, member of the Hayastan faction Kristine Vardanyan writes: “Today, I received a call from the residents of Lori region that several citizens were brutally beaten by the officers of the Patrol Service. According to the citizen I spoke with a little while ago, the incident happened after the Patrol Service tried to clear the way for Nikol Pashinyan’s convoy and in the process got into an argument with an elderly citizen who simply asked to speak to him respectfully. The son of an elderly citizen intervened in the conversation, after which a larger number of Patrol Service officers (more than a dozen) intervened in the incident, who, according to the citizen, brutally abused civilians, using tear gas as well. As a result of the violence, 2 citizens, including the minor grandson of an elderly citizen, ended up in the hospital with many injuries, including fractures. According to the citizen, the materials of the cameras recording the incident were also destroyed today, and they were urged not to speak about the incident in any way. The citizen asked to draw as much public attention to this case as possible. I invite the attention of the Police of the Republic of Armenia, demanding to immediately find out the circumstances of the incident, to appoint an official investigation, and to prevent the persons who participated in the incident from continuing to perform their official duties until the end of the investigation. I also invite the attention of human rights defenders, urging them not to allow pressure to be applied to the victims of the incident and to help them protect their violated rights.”
