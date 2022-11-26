While clearing the way for Dictator Pashinyan’s convoy, the patrols beat an elderly man and his son. Report Member of Parliament

While clearing the way for Pashinyan’s convoy, the patrols beat an elderly man and his son. Member of Parliament ARF member, member of the Hayastan faction Kristine Vardanyan writes: “Today, I received a call from the residents of Lori region that several citizens were brutally beaten by the officers of the Patrol Service. According to the citizen I spoke with a little while ago, the incident happened after the Patrol Service tried to clear the way for Nikol Pashinyan’s convoy and in the process got into an argument with an elderly citizen who simply asked to speak to him respectfully. The son of an elderly citizen intervened in the conversation, after which a larger number of Patrol Service officers (more than a dozen) intervened in the incident, who, according to the citizen, brutally abused civilians, using tear gas as well. As a result of the violence, 2 citizens, including the minor grandson of an elderly citizen, ended up in the hospital with many injuries, including fractures. According to the citizen, the materials of the cameras recording the incident were also destroyed today, and they were urged not to speak about the incident in any way. The citizen asked to draw as much public attention to this case as possible. I invite the attention of the Police of the Republic of Armenia, demanding to immediately find out the circumstances of the incident, to appoint an official investigation, and to prevent the persons who participated in the incident from continuing to perform their official duties until the end of the investigation. I also invite the attention of human rights defenders, urging them not to allow pressure to be applied to the victims of the incident and to help them protect their violated rights.”