Whether Turkey is an enemy state for Armenia, Armen Grigoryan, answer Armenia should correct its approach to this issue

Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan in an interview with Petros Ghazaryan on Public TV today referred to the question whether Turkey is an enemy state for Armenia, noting that Armenia should correct its approach to this issue. In this part of the interview, Armen Grigoryan’s answers have become a subject of criticism by Facebook users.

Public-political figure Mihran Hakobyan, referring to the topic, wrote ․ “NSC Armen Grigoryan says that we must correct our approaches to considering Turkey an enemy. We know that Turkish Nikol with his treacherous gang “corrected” his attitudes towards Turkey and Azerbaijan. The Turkish shoes licked and corrected the attitudes towards their kirvans. Do the parents and relatives of the 5,000 victims, the thousands of disabled and paralyzed boys, know that the Turks are no longer enemies? Do the parents of the son-in-law know that Turkish Nikol’s gang ate their sons’ heads to “correct” their attitudes towards Turkey? Capitulation swindlers, can you say so much in Yerablur in the presence of the parents of our martyrs? ”

Human rights activist Ruben Melikyan also touched upon the topic, writing ․ “The start of a new stage of the genocidal policy of the nationalists is being given smoothly.

Peter. “Do you consider Turkey an enemy?” Secretary of the Security Council Armen. “We must correct the approach.”

This man is an obvious traitor !!! An open servant of Turkish interests. Obviously !!! “.

American expert Suren Sargsyan also referred to Armen Grigorya’s statements. “Petros says do you consider Turkey an enemy?” He says we need to correct the approach. Can you imagine !!

And this is ahead of April 24. It can be investigated that there is a secret Armenian-Turkish process ahead of April 24 and the positive signals coming from Biden.

“What will you call it?” He wrote.