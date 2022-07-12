Where did Samvel Babayan get the BMW? coincidence that the war of 2020 lasted 44 days,

It is no coincidence that the war of 2020 lasted 44 days, Samvel Babayan played a big role in that war Journalist Voskan Sargsyan writes on his Facebook page about Samvel Babayan’s 44 manifestos and the 44-day war. By chance,

due to circumstances, I met a 60-year-old woman. I did not introduce myself as a journalist. His accent seemed familiar, I asked if he was from Artsakh. She said that she is from Artsakh, after the 44-day war there, she left the grave of her husband who died in the 2016 war in the territory that came under the control of the Azerbaijanis, and now she lives in Yerevan for rent. The woman said that the 2020 war lasted 44 days by chance, Samvel Babayan played a big role in that war, 44 was Samvel Babayan’s influencer in the 1992-1994 war. Then I read on the Internet that in 2008, a book was published about Samvel Babayan with the title “Victories as they were, influential 44”. According to the Internet: In 2016, when Samvel Babayan returned to Armenia, he had nothing, moreover, he had left the country years ago due to debts amounting to millions. Before leaving, he even mortgaged various properties belonging to his friends. On November 20, 2020, the correspondent of “Hraparak” daily noticed Samvel Babayan with a BMW X7, which is one of the most expensive and flagship models of the BMW model series. The car is worth more than 120 thousand dollars in the salon. Moreover, the license plate number 44 OO 444, which is considered to be worth 8 million drams, is as expensive and gold as the car. After the elections in Artsakh, when Babayan was asked in Artsakh where he got that expensive car, he stated that it was given to him by his friends living in Russia in connection with his appointment to the Artsakh Council of Ministers. This statement of Babayan is surprising, because he also had financial problems in Russia, and there was hardly anyone who wanted to give Babayan a car worth 120,000 dollars and a license plate worth more than 16,000 dollars.