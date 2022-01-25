Where did RFA member, mediocre actor Arthur Manukyan get $ 4 million? Yerevan. today:

A few days ago, the ruling faction single-handedly elected members of the RAU. Let’s leave aside the extent to which the candidates were suitable for the positions, how much they imagine the field in which they will work. Judgments can be made from the questions and answers in the parliament. However, during the discussion of the candidacy of the members of the RAU,

interesting facts were revealed. Thus, Lilit Galstyan, an MP from the Hayastan faction, presented facts that Arthur Manukyan had falsified his biography. In particular, he received unemployment benefits during the period when, according to his own presentation, he worked for A1 + TV. After that, of course, the whole CP was justifying itself by voting that the times were like that, people were not registered everywhere. Of course, we did not hear him publicly announce it. However, it turns out that this is not the only suspicious episode related to Manukyan. There are some suspicious episodes in his financial data. Arthur Manukyan became a CP deputy in the middle of 2019, he worked until the last snap elections.

The register of official declarations contains data on the latter’s property for both years. According to official information, Arthur Manukyan had one apartment in Nor Nork in 2019, at the beginning of the year he did not have money in his bank account, at the end it was $ 41, and the cash remained unchanged at $ 28, he borrowed about 250,000 drams from banks. And in 2020, the life of an official is immediately improving. He buys two apartments in Ptghni village at once, one for 4.5, the other for 8.5 million drams. He buys a car, the value of which is missing. At the beginning of the year, he had $ 3,803,657.00 in his bank account, which he actually withdrew at the end of the year, leaving $ 76, but he did not have any cash. It should be noted that the National Assembly is mentioned as a source of income, from which Manukyan received 8 million AMD that year, 2 million AMD from the National Chamber Music Center, three institutions, the total amount of which is 200 thousand AMD.