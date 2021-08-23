WHERE ARE WE TAlKING ARMENIA? ARE WE AUDIENCE OR ACTOR? Palyan

Armenia emerged from the so-called 44-day war with a defeat, the consequences of which do not seem to concern either the Armenian elite, decision-makers or the people. In general, the difficulties of life are judged correctly by the people, the situations are judged according to what they deserve, and they act and act accordingly.

He is in happiness in Armenia, as they say, euphoria… So far no one was able to send in the perfect solution, which is not strange. Life goes on as if nothing had happened, there would have been no defeat, there would have been no loss of homeland, our small nation would not have had thousands of young victims, tens of thousands would not have been disabled, the enemy at the border would not have acted recklessly and lived a life of impunity. People continue to go on vacation to Los Angeles or Spain and elsewhere, pictures of this or that actress or top-notch newborn are spread in the press, they are excited about the opening of the hunting season and show their guns. Add to that the growing number of satisfied tourists. There are no agendas and concerns in the areas of Armenia's concessions and obligations, as if Syunik, Meghri, and Black Lake are thousands of miles away and do not concern us. What should be alienated from the territories of Armenia, for communications, should those territories remain in Armenia, or should they belong to someone else, no one talks about what Armenia will receive, except for the supposedly favorable communications and trade? If we forget for a moment the news about tourists and resorts, we will no longer pay attention to arrests, detentions, criminal cases and endless trials, which multiply like an epidemic. WHERE ARE THEY TAKING? WHERE ARE WE TAKING TO ARMENIA? Therefore, one should not talk, not be disturbed, accept life as it is, let go. Can an Armenian who knows history, has a national consciousness and has the right to restore his faith, will and commitment to come to terms with the realities of life, to be voluntarily blind in the face of the threat of losing his homeland? Threats to our existence have been repeated throughout history, but we have endured, we have lost, we have lost when we surrendered, when despair has reigned, finally at the request of the Armenian rulers, the Armenian kingdom was ended in 428, add the fall of Ani, the May Uprising of 1920 The Republic of Armenia when the Turks were on the border. What is happening today? To give Meghri, to give Syunik, to give Erivan with Ilham Aliyev's privileged right, to give Keokcha… That is, Yerevan and Sevan? What will be left after? This situation can give rise to destiny, despair and panic in individuals. I met the expression of this state of mind while reading the lines of Hayduk Shamlian's wounded scream from an enthusiastic, sacrificial, Armenian and politically trained Diaspora Armenian yesterday. He wrote:

Է “It is a whole world that we lost… An essence, it vanished, we thought that the Armenian Genocide had not reached its final goal, that we had succeeded, recovered, we were wrong, it was an illusion, it is simply our national anguish that a century “We confused the concussions of the dying with the sign of life…”

It is true that the bigger the dream, the brighter the hope, the stronger the bitterness of defeat. This is when we react as individuals and stop there. Defeat is an emotional condition, a psychological depression. History does not begin with us and will not end with us. The genocide achieves its goal when we supplement it with cultural genocide, that is, leaving a greater legacy of identity, language and culture. To be restored or not is a subjective judgment, the important thing is the will to endure and last without waiting for heavenly solutions. As for the confusions, they stem from a lack of legal commitment, multi-layered concessions of identity, and a lack of true patriotism. And patriotism is himself and himself, not patriotism, not benevolence, not celebration, not speech, but presence. If we want to end life, not to be on the verge of death, we must exert a collective force, unite, inhabiting every inch of our homeland. This attitude has never been the ideology of life, but it does not mean that it can not be tomorrow. Instead of complaining, what should be done and how to make patriotism and settlement the same, if there are ten or fifteen million Armenians with high national-political consciousness? It exists, not in deed, but in deed. It is a matter of planning and organization. What can be done and how, so that every year fifty thousand Armenians are repatriated and Masis, Sisian, Dsegh and others become modern cities populated by people? In order to do this, we must stop the Diaspora-immigrant-extortionist ostentation to target and carry out repatriation, in order to create the power of not being defeated. It is the Diaspora Armenian culture of aggression, plus the stagnation of the consumer society, that makes one think that it is the end of the struggle for recovery. It is true that the inglorious defeat dealt a severe blow to our new hopes. But history is not an accounting science, its potential lies with the people and time. And the secret of overcoming and restoring defeat lies in the will to endure and last, the will of the believers, which is a powerful and transcendent impulse to unite the people and progress. He asks where he is going, where they are taking Armenia. We must be able to have the mental and ideological power to decide where we want to reach, where to take Armenia. Instead of talking about grief and dying, one should think and act on the wisdom of the French writer Antoine de Saint-Exupéry. stand up, take the first step, then the second first step and so on… I have a friend who said that Armenia is not for us, he did not believe in repatriation. I told him, "Fathers will not go, but children will go." Her only child went to Armenia, volunteered in Artsakh and is now expecting her child. This is the first step of St. Exupery, the second step… The steps of volume. It's clear. Armenia must go where we take it. Who are we? Not the fairies. By example of a person, by examples of summons. Without sighing and without sighs. This is how the victory, the victories that follow the defeat, are formed. Defeats are natural, not losing is not a victory. It is a great victory to recover from defeat. To do this is to restore the nation by combining the material, stigma, gray matter and moral forces, participation and combination. Source: https://hairenikweekly.com/2021/08/23/48060