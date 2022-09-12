Where are Lynn Tracy and Andrea Victorin, what is Kopirkin doing?

One thing is clear: the scenario of the 44-day war is launched by the enemy. First, they eliminate the anti-aircraft defense systems, then attack with drones. The target is Zangezur.

Azerbaijan wants to take advantage of Russia’s difficult situation and has decided to use the opportunity to open the Zangezur corridor. If for this it is required that, in violation of the cease-fire agreement, he captures Syunik and cuts it off from Armenia, he will go for that. At this moment, all international structures should be brought to their feet: appeal to the CSTO, appeal to the European Union and Charles Michel, appeal to the President of the USA and the President of France. What are Lynn Tracy and Andrea Victorin, who visit the Prime Minister 5 times a week, doing right now if they are not contacting their bosses and demanding that they intervene and stop this annexation?