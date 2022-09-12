When we say Nicole, we mean that Edmond is with him or in his pocket. Saghatelyan

Ishkhan Saghatelyan announced today at the alternative session initiated by the opposition that they are leaving CP alone in the parliament with its plan to sell Artsakh.

This has already given rise to various comments on the Internet, that the opposition is letting the KP “sell Artsakh”, and they are not doing anything to prevent it, actually avoiding responsibility. Ani Samsonyan from “Lusavore Armenia” was one of those who reacted harshly, who described Saghatelyan’s words as a political tragedy.

When asked by Hraparak.am, how will he responds to these criticisms, Ishkhan Saghatelyan said: “Are there any, huh?” When we name them, they are more shameful than Nicole, they are more Nicole than Nicole… Yes, I probably didn’t mention their names because they were serving, they were upset about that. There is no need, when we say Nicole, we understand that Edmon is with him or in his pocket.”

