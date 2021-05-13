When Turkey byte Israel talk: Yair Netanyahu: Turkey is founded upon a genocide of Greek Christians

by PAUL ANTONOPOULOS

As tensions between Israel and Turkey increase in the context of clashes between the Israeli military and Palestinian militants like the Hamas terrorist organisation, Yair Netanyahu said on Twitter that “Turkey is founded upon a genocide of Greek Christians.”

The son of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in another tweet directed towards Turkish bots that “you are not native to Anatolia, you came from Central Asia and did a genocide to the local Greek Christian population.”

“Istanbul is actually Constantinople and you illegally occupied it,” he said.

“You also did a genocide to the Armenians,” Yair Netanyahu continued before highlighting that Turkey occupies northern Cyprus and Syria, as well as Kurdistan.

“Your country is run by a dictator who wants to re occupy and oppress the Arab world like in the days of the Ottoman Empire,” he concluded.

It is recalled that yesterday he said “End the occupation of Kurdistan and North Cyprus!”