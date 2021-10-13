When Street protestors become the government, looting become the new norm in Pashinyan Government

Michael Sarian write on his Facebook: Over a two year period I sent over $15 million dollars of medical equipments and supplies to both Ministries of Health and Defense in Armenia.I am hearing now that the Defense Minister sold and pocketed several millions from these valuable equipment donated for FREE to Armenia!!!

The burn hyperbaric chambers you see below for burn was supposed to be used for burnt soldiers! It got sold outside the country !!!!…..there none in Armenia they sold for $700k a piece and pocketed the money!!!!Shame and unreal how someone could betray like this their own country and their people!