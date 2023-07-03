When one man rules, Armenia Supreme Judicial Council terminates 3 judges’ powers

The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) of Armenia, in its meeting Monday, announced its verdict on the disciplinary action of several judges. In particular, the SJC terminated the powers of Judges Astghik Kharatyan, Artak Barseghyan, and Tigran Petrosyan.

The decision was read by SJC Chair Karen Andreasyan.

This SJC meeting was held without reporters. The bailiffs did not allow the reporters to enter the meeting hall on the grounds that there was no room inside.

The SJC had launched disciplinary proceedings against Judges Tigran Petrosyan, Artak Barseghyan, Astghik Kharatyan, and Samvel Tadevosyan, who submitted a letter of resignation and left the judicial system of Armenia without waiting for the SJC decision and regarding Judge Davit Harutyunyan.

The debates on Harutyunyan continue at the SJC.

