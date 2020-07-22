When Azerbaijan’s ‘almighty’ army sustained crushing blow from Armenia, Aliyev Jr.’s deserter son was spending time in Istanbul night casinos – Defense Army spokesperson

The spokesperson for the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) Defense Army has reacted to the Azerbaijani leader’s recent remark lambasting Armenia for seeking the Collective Security Treaty Organization’s (CSTO) support after last week’s offensive along the country’s border.

“It is perhaps time to refresh the memory of the neighboring country’s monarch. I will give him the special message to state that we have already had the occasion to meet tête-à-tête on a big battlefield. I mean, in particular, the first big war in Artsakh. The war in which Azerbaijan itself benefited from the services of Turkish, Chechen, Afghan and Ukrainian mercenaries but, as he himself would say, was pushed back after suffering a crushing blow.

“Of course, the monarch, Ilham, cannot possibly remember this. And do you know why? Because when the almighty Azerbaijani army, supported by foreign mercenaries, sustained crushing blows from the Armenia’s military which confronted them, Aliyev Jr.’s deserter son was spending time in the night casinos of Istanbul – as would befit the ‘gilded youth’… “

“And he returned home only after Moscow’s move to halt the Armenians’ victory race upon his own father’s request.

“This is, Mr. Monarch, the most striking example of begging peace which, by the way, was repeated under your rule in April 2016.

“As regards your stuff and nonsense that Armenians ‘requested protection’ from the CSTO, you know, better than anyone else, that it wasn’t in the least necessary – and couldn’t virtually be – as we prefer a face-to-face battle,” Senor Hasratyan said on Faceook.

It comes after Ilham Aliyev addressed the cross-border skirmishes in a recent speech, stating in particular, “… When we struck a crushing blow to Armenia, they immediately moved to request support from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).”



The Azerbaijani leader also voiced a menacing remark, throwing down a challenge for a face-to-face battle. “Fight with us face to face and we will see you the winner will be,” he added.

Source: tert.am