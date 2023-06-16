When Azerbaijan starts a new aggression against Armenia, Turkey will protect Pashinyan

Azerbaijan is shooting at the settlements and infrastructures of Armenia. Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan calls them “provocative actions” and promises to “advance the peace agenda” from the parliamentary podium. It seems that we are not talking about the Minister of Defense, whose immediate duty is to properly organize the defense of the country, to prevent the actions of the enemy, but a clergyman who urges not to give in to provocations, instead, “if you are slapped on the right cheek, slap the left one as well.” Something that Pashinyan said during the days of the 2018 coup when he called not to give in to police provocations. Azerbaijan shoots in the direction of Armenia, injuring civilians, destroying people’s property, and depriving them of the opportunity to work and earn. and Edmon Marukyan, who performs incomprehensible functions in Pashinyan’s staff, says. “The silence of the international community or the lack of clearly targeted measures towards Azerbaijan can cause new aggressions against democratic Armenia.”

An impression is created that the state of Armenia does not exist, that the state does not have the opportunity and ability to defend itself, and if Azerbaijan carries out aggression against Armenia and realizes its goals, the international community will be responsible for it.

The question arises: what about the government of Armenia, do the officials representing that government have any responsibility for Armenia’s self-defense? Or is their only job to appeal to the international community and condemn it, and then reveal the person responsible for another defeat? It is no longer difficult to blame the former or Putin for the defeat, most of the military personnel of the army are detained and persecuted, for this they have found a new target: Russia and the international community – faceless, unaddressed culprits. After another attack by Azerbaijan, they will say: what should we do? We, as a democratic country, were moving with a peace agenda, but terrorist and dictatorial Azerbaijan attacked and destroyed our country under the indifferent gaze of the international community.

Representatives of the Armenian authorities, including the Minister of Defense, say with the joy of a great discovery that Azerbaijan is preparing the ground for a new aggression. It doesn’t take much intelligence to see the preparation for that aggression. Azerbaijan refused to participate in the meeting of foreign ministers scheduled for June 12 in Washington, after that, the presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkey again announced in Baku that they consider the opening of the Zangezur corridor “inevitable”. The USA urges its citizens not to visit the border settlements of Armenia and the Syunik Marz in general. The United States government is probably informed about the direction of Azerbaijan’s next aggression, where Azerbaijan intends to open the “Zangezur Corridor”. Yesterday they started shooting and advancing in Kornidzor.

Expecting political responsibility from Pashinyan or members of his government, representatives of the government, for leaving the country defenseless or powerless, is a pointless activity. A serial killer does not think about the possible punishment when going to commit another crime. it doesn’t matter whether he will be sentenced for killing 8 or 10 people, there will be no excuse, no mitigating circumstance can reduce his sentence. But are Pashinyan and the representatives of his government concerned about their possible political or criminal responsibility when Azerbaijan and Turkey organize another attack and open a common border by conquering Syunik, or do they consider that they are insured against such responsibility?

At one time, I was convinced that in the event of a new aggression, Pashinyan’s government would collapse, the society would not tolerate a government that is subjecting the country to endless defeats and losses. But now the situation has changed. By leaving for Kishinev and Turkey, Pashinyan received security guarantees from the West and Turkey.

On June 4, the Ukrainian army started the long-awaited counter-offensive. It is going slowly, but the Ukrainian side is making progress. Azerbaijan and Turkey are also waiting for the course and results of this counterattack. If the resistance of the Russian army is broken, Azerbaijan will immediately enter Syunik, opening the “Zangezur Corridor”. There will be protests and civil disobedience actions in Armenia, but if something threatens Pashinyan’s power, Turkey will definitely send troops to Yerevan to protect Pashinyan. It is less than 40 kilometers from the Turkish border to Yerevan, the government building. The construction of the road from the border of Turkey to Yerevan is nearing completion, most likely it will be finished in a month. The Turkish army and special forces will come to Pashinyan’s aid in less than half an hour. If the Russian army is defeated on the Ukrainian front, it is impossible for the Russians to resist Turkey here. Thus, the new security architecture of the South Caucasus will be completed: the Russian army will be removed from Armenia, replaced by the Turkish army, a member of NATO.

Avetis Babajanyan

