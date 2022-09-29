When A leader is incompetent: keep blaming others @NikolPashinyan “Our allies do not fulfill their obligations of military supplies”

A typical Pashinyan Our allies do not fulfill their obligations of military supplies.

Pashinyan Came to power by Blaming the former government, he fail and capitulate 44-day war by blaming the Generals, and now he is blaming the allies for not supplying military equipment,

That is a sign of how incompetent person Pashinyan is, he keeps blaming others for his failure, Mr. Pashinyan your lack of negotiation skills and no higher education, no business experience, and no diplomatic experience put Armenia and Artsakh into this quagmire, a country cannot run by street activist especially a country surrounded by enemies… Armenia needs a leader like Greece where he builds the economy, builds the military, and builds an alliance. Pashinyan had time to save Armenian by resigning…

Here is Pashinyan’s lies and deception article:

Armenia has allies that signed arms contracts worth hundreds of millions of dollars, the money has been paid, but the allies are not delivering. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced this at the government session on September 29. Referring to the provocation carried out by the Azerbaijani armed forces in the eastern part of Armenia on September 28 and the three victims of the Armenian side, Pashinyan said that Azerbaijan is trying to make sure that Armenia does not have the opportunity to carry out reforms of the armed forces. “They have some success in their relations with our allies and are trying to prevent the supply of arms and ammunition to Armenia. We have cases where hundreds of millions of dollars have been paid but supply commitments are not met, including by allied nations; this is a painful reality, and we must deeply analyze the situation,” Pashinyan declared. Pashinyan described the attack that took place on September 28 as a continuation of the aggression against Armenia, and then stated that the Armenian side was doing engineering works on the territory of Armenia, when the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire in the direction of the Armenian positions. Pashinyan repeated his call to deploy international observation groups on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border within the framework of the UN or the OSCE.