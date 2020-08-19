What youngest woman in Michigan Legislature said during DNC the ‘Rising star’ state rep Rep. Mari Manoogian an Armenian-American Video

A day after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer felt the glow of the virtual spotlight at the Democratic National Convention, it fell briefly Tuesday on another Michigander, 27-year-old state Rep. Mari Manoogian, D-Birmingham.

Tapped along with 16 other rising figures in the Democratic Party to give the opening speech of the convention Tuesday night, Manoogian, an Armenian American who is the youngest woman serving in Michigan’s Legislature, criticized Trump for not having a plan to respond to the threat of coronavirus and praised Joe Biden for trying to bring people together rather than divide them.

“Joe knows we can never let hard times turn us against each other,” she said in a prerecorded message that was interspersed with those from the other speakers, which included members of Congress, state legislators and others.

Michigan state Rep. Mari Manoogian, talking Biden health care proposal and plan allowing Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices

Manoogian also got the honors of responding to comments by U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, D-Texas, praising Biden for plans to boost health care access, lower the cost of prescription drugs and improve the Affordable Care Act, by leading a brief chorus of, “That’s a big F-in deal.”

The previous night, social media picked up on how Whitmer was caught voicing an expletive on a live microphone just before her live speech to the convention.

In her remarks, Manoogian also was part of a voice-over recalling Biden’s roots growing up in Scranton, Pennsylvania. She also did a brief shout-out saying Democratic policies will help boost “small business owners, like the ones whose shops and restaurants line the streets of Birmingham, Michigan.”

She also said Michigan legislators are working at “banning business practices that have exploited workers and cost them hundreds of millions in lost wages” and hit on a key theme of the Biden campaign in the state: his role as former President Barack Obama’s vice president and that administration’s decision to help restructure General Motors and Chrysler, moves that many have credited with helping save the domestic auto industry in 2009.

“When the auto industry was going under, Joe stuck his neck out to protect it,” she said. She later added, “He understands that leadership means fighting for the people who built this country.”

Manoogian had earlier told the Free Press that she was “fairly shocked” to be chosen to speak. Her great-grandparents immigrated to the U.S. in the 1920s to escape the Armenian genocide, and Manoogian is the first Armenian American woman to serve in the Michigan House.

She previously interned for the late U.S. Rep. John Dingell, D-Dearborn; worked with the Council on Foreign Relations; assisted former Ambassador Samantha Power at the United Nations, and worked at the U.S. State Department.

She is not related to Alex Manoogian, the late founder of the Masco Corp. who donated the mayor’s official residence to the city of Detroit.