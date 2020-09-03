WHAT WAS LEON BLACK DOING WITH TRUMP IN RUSSIA?

The billionaire investor’s ’90s real estate jaunt—complete with “Georgian feasts,” a “discotheque,” and maybe a strip club—drew scrutiny from senators investigating Trump’s Russia ties. Also of interest: Black’s more recent dealings with Putin, Bannon, and Kushner.

On August 8, 2018, Leon Black, the cofounder of the buyout behemoth Apollo Global Management with a net worth exceeding $8 billion these days, should have been enjoying a beautiful summer day at his reportedly $42.8 million oceanfront home on Meadow Lane in Southampton. Instead, he was somewhere you’ve got to figure he didn’t want to be: In Washington, giving a deposition to the Senate Intelligence Committee, which was investigating Donald Trump’s ties to Russia. (A relationship we now know, courtesy of Michael Schmidt, of the New York Times, that the FBI and Robert Mueller failed to fully explore, thanks to some sleight of hand from Rod Rosenstein, the former deputy attorney general.)

On the docket for Black that day: Tell the senators about Trump’s 1996 trip to Moscow. According to the recently released 966-page fifth volume of the Senate Intelligence Committee’s report, “Counterintelligence Threats and Vulnerabilities,” Black was on the Trump trip, along with David Geovanis and Bennett LeBow, two men Black knew from his days as head of mergers and acquisitions at Drexel Burnham Lambert, the long defunct Wall Street investment bank. After Drexel blew up in 1990, Geovanis moved to Moscow in 1991, working as a representative of LeBow, the onetime corporate raider who was a longtime client of Black’s and junk-bond king Michael Milken’s at Drexel. In Moscow, according to the report, Geovanis worked as LeBow’s representative, “developing and investing in real estate“ for a Russian-American joint venture known as Liggett-Ducat and for something called Brookemil, Ltd. Geovanis later worked for investor and liberal benefactor George Soros in Moscow and in London, at Soros’s private-equity firm.

Also “likely” on the Trump trip to Moscow, the report said, were Ron Bernstein, now a managing director at the Blackstone Group; Theodore Liebman, an architect; Matthew Calamari, a longtime Trump bodyguard; and Howard Lorber, a longtime Trump friend who is now the CEO and president of LeBow’s Vector Group, of which Douglas Elliman, the New York real estate brokerage firm, is a subsidiary. Lorber is also the chairman of Douglas Elliman, which he sold to Vector in a series of transactions ending in December 2018. “Mr. LeBow was the senior partner and Howard was a partner, but I think it was more LeBow in charge,” Black testified.

According to the Senate report, Geovanis was assigned to show Trump “around town” and “take him to dinner.” In his deposition, Black said that Geovanis had “very good social skills” but was “more junior” and “probably not as serious analytically.” He said Geovanis, who Black had not spoken to in 15 years, knew the Moscow “geography, since he lived there,” knew “various people,” and had developed “various relationships.” He cited specifically Yury Luzhkov, then mayor of Moscow, and Zurab Tsereteli, a Russian artist. “He was always putting different people together with different people,” Black said of Geovanis. Black said he recalled “various Georgian feasts at Tsereteli’s place” with “loads of government officials” who would “come in and out of those dinners.”

There is a short video from the Moscow trip that surfaced last year. And a photograph, shared in the Senate’s report, shows Black and Trump together with Geovanis and Geovanis’s then wife. Black told the senators he did not recall “any compromising behavior” during the trip. (He also did not recall what was going on in the photograph.) He said he did remember going to a concert with Trump, and then to a “discotheque,” where they met other people whom Black could not recall. Black however added that he and Trump “might have gone to a strip club together.”

The Senate report also mentioned Black’s other ties to Russia, aside from knowing Geovanis and the 1996 trip with Trump. In September 2011, Black “reportedly” met “one-on-one” with Vladimir Putin to discuss Apollo’s plans for investing in Russia. Reuters reported on September 16, 2011 that Black was onstage with Putin at an economic forum in Sochi where he agreed to serve on the international advisory board of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, a sovereign wealth fund that Putin was setting up. Black served on the advisory board of the RDIF until 2014. (Also recruited to the advisory board were Stephen Schwarzman, of Blackstone Group, and David Bonderman, of TPG.) The report also said that Black “knows” Oleg Deripaska, the Russian oligarch, and had “interacted with him in Russia and the United States” prior to Deripaska “being sanctioned” by the U.S. in 2018. Black also knows Allen Vine, according to the report, who Black described as the “consigliere” to Suleiman Kerimov, another Russian oligarch sanctioned by the U.S. in 2018.

Black also told the committee that “on two occasions” he had spent time “talking to” Steve Bannon,the former Trump adviser, including when he once had breakfast with Bannon because they have “a common friend” who he went to see one morning and found Bannon there. Black also told the committee of “a personal, but not close” relationship he has with both Jared Kushner and with Ivanka Trump, and about a “business transaction” between Apollo and the Kushner Companies that Black was not involved in, or aware of, “until after the fact.” (It wasn’t stated specifically in the report, but in November 2017, after Joshua Harris, Black’s partner, met numerous times in the White House with Kushner, Apollo lent the Kushner Companies $184 million to refinance a Chicago skyscraper, according to the New York Times.)

What any of this adds up to is not clear of course, especially since the FBI and the Mueller investigation failed to pursue the extent of Trump’s personal and financial ties with Russia. The Senate Intelligence Committee declined to share with me the full Black transcript. And an Apollo spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment. But maybe we’ll learn more about the relationship between Trump and Black when—and if—Black responds to the civil subpoenas set to be issued by officials in the U.S. Virgin Islands in a case involving their mutual friend, Jeffrey Epstein, the deceased pedophile. The subpoenas seek financial statements and tax returns from Black and a number of entities with ties to him. Epstein served for years on the board of Black’s family foundation, although Black seems never to have really explained why he had a relationship with Epstein in the first place. As for Trump and Epstein, there is the famous video of the two men joking together at Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s Palm Beach resort. Trump now says he abandoned his friendship with Epstein long ago.

