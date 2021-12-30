What Serzh Sargsyan was doing with an envelope, Nikol Pashinyan is doing secretly at the expense of the taxpayer ․ Asatryan (video)

“We are facing a very difficult situation, the debt burden is growing more than the economic development, the inflation is high,” he said in a conversation with “A1 +” in 1994-1998. Chairman of the Central Bank of Armenia, economist Bagrat Asatryan, referred to the developments of the Armenian economy.

The economist also warns that our country is in danger of depopulation, the coronavirus epidemic has a great impact there.

“It is a terrible thing for Armenia when we face the problem of emigration again. I think we have a negative index there this year as well. The difference between those who left and those who arrived is quite big, more than 100 thousand people in 9 months. “And I think we will close the year with the numbers of 40-50 thousand during Serzh Sargsyan’s rule,” he says.

BJ Asatryan also thinks that now there is no systemic corruption in Armenia, but the corruption risks have not been reduced. “Sometimes you look at the authorities, there are people whose names should be written in the textbooks among the corruption talents, but today they are in office.”

The economist considers it right that the officials be paid high, but he does not consider the secret decision of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, by which the salaries of the ministers were increased, to be correct.

“What Serzh Sargsyan was doing with an envelope, Nikol Pashinyan is doing secretly at the expense of the taxpayer. “An official should be highly paid, but he should be paid in such a way that he is accountable to the taxpayer,” not to the person who guarantees that payment, “he added.

Touching upon the developments related to the unblocking of the region, Bagrat Asatryan thinks that a year ago the authorities should have declared Armenia an open country, opened the roads for all types of vehicles.

In his opinion, in this way Armenia would avoid the danger of the “Zangezur Corridor” put forward by Azerbaijan and Turkey.

