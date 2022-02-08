What is happening in the destruction of the rule of law ․ Robert Kocharyan about the arrest of Judge Bakhshiyan

The second president of Armenia, the leader of the “Hayastan” bloc, Robert Kocharyan, has issued a statement condemning the arrest of Judge Boris Bakhshiyan, who released the commander of the “Sisakan” detachment of Syunik mayors. According to him,

“what is being done by the authorities is the destruction of the rule of law with the tacit support of international structures.” The announcement is presented in full below. “In the face of the extremely difficult challenges facing Armenia’s Artsakh, these authorities have concentrated all their resources on persecuting, torturing, detaining and detaining the opposition at their best.

Arush Arushanyan, Manvel Paramazyan, Narek Mantashyan and Garnik Isagulyan are arrested exclusively for their political views. Today, we are no longer surprised that even a judge is detained for the administration of justice. This is a new sign of legal disgrace. This is a special operation to abolish the independence of the judiciary – a new wave of arrest intimidation. What is happening is the destruction of the rule of law with the tacit support of international organizations. All this shows that the government is weak and incapable of meeting difficult challenges. Instead, he does his best to break the resistance inside. It is obvious that the government is among the number one headaches today.