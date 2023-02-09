What “humanitarian” lessons will Erdogan learn when Pashinyan bandages his bloody hands…

By Naira Vanyan

And so, the strong earthquake, which turned many provinces of Syria and Turkey into ruins, brought not only material but also significant human losses.

Terrifying and moving videos of dead or surviving children being pulled out of the rubble are being shared online. The severe consequences of this disaster will become more evident when the search and rescue operations are completed and the number of victims and missing persons is determined. The earthquake turned into rubble those provinces of Turkey that once belonged to historical Armenia, but were occupied by the Turks at different times and under different circumstances.

Armenians were massacred, raped, slaughtered and buried alive in those territories. And this seems to have been the curse of the land, a retribution for the barbarities committed. On the one hand, we see the punishment of the exalted one. where Armenian blood was spilled, Turkish blood is spilled today, and the “fatherland thief” does not enjoy his “theft”. And the natural disaster caused conflicting feelings among the Armenian society. Maybe, if there was no 44-day war, the approach would be a little different. one could think that it happened a century ago, today’s Turk is different, he is good, he has no guilt for the sins committed by his predecessors. In this case, humanism would surely speak to many of us. But now it’s a different reality, just a year and a half ago, the Turks committed genocide in Artsakh of an entire young generation, raised Yrablur, turned Armenian mothers into black clothes, the bodies of many Armenian youths have not been found to this day. Thousands have been disabled. Our wounds are still bleeding, not closed. Mothers with children are still screaming in pain. Obviously, Turkey saw preparations for a new war with Armenia, witness the large-scale military exercises in Kars… And this means new victims, new bloodshed. But nature put a stop to that plan, perhaps temporarily.

What will this society feel when it sees the one who brought these disasters on its head in a similar tragedy… it is difficult to be forgiving and feel pain…

But the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, decided to deliver humanitarian aid to Turkey, regardless of public dissatisfaction. 27 rescuers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs left Armenia to Turkey to participate in the search and rescue operations in Turkey. This caused intense anger among the Armenian public. In fact, Pashinyan is bandaging Erdogan’s bloody hands, hands drenched in Armenian blood. Let’s not repeat the labels that the Armenian society gave to Pashinyan’s move. Let’s admit that it is a very humanitarian and Christian act. And what will Erdogan feel about this? Will he finally understand that one cannot shed the blood of the neighbor’s children when you have children too? Will he be ashamed of the disasters he has brought upon the Armenians? Will he try to wash his bloody hands, will he understand that the blood of an Armenian cannot be erased from his hands or cleaned…

Ամբողջական հոդվածը կարող եք կարդալ այս հասցեով՝ : https://hraparak-am.translate.goog/post/4a8e50e5921db3f40858b2b26457139a?_x_tr_sl=hy&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en&_x_tr_pto=nui,sc

