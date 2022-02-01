What happens to “Electric-Yerevan”? where is Pashinyan, Marukyan, street protest 20% Reduction in Gas and Water?

“Even before Nikol Pashinyan came to power, after becoming prime minister, he announced that the price of electricity in Armenia should be reduced by at least 20%, the price of gas should be reduced, and the price of water should not increase, however, everything became more expensive. From February 1, the price of electricity will increase by 4.7 drams on average.

There is no complaint. The “civil activists” have no order to take to the streets. Now some of them are in power and he is raising the price of electricity, he is robbing. Meanwhile, in the summer of 2015, some people tore their backs saying that we are against the rise in prices. They named it “Electric-Yerevan” and took it to the streets. The authorities were very kind to the protesters.

Baghramyan Avenue was closed, no one was resisting. It was as if no one was in the heat of summer, but the police still did not stop the traffic on Baghramyan Avenue. Once they watered the activists, they got beautiful shots, then they called on the “lunatics” to sober up within the framework of the “I am Vova Gasparyan” program. Everyone was involved in that “protest” action. Everyone had their role.

The activists were “fighting” against the rise in prices, the political clients, Nikol Pashinyan, Edmon Marukyan, etc., formed a “zoological” wall between the protesters and the police. ” The demonstration was sold to the Kremlin as an Armenian “Maidan” against which the authorities are fighting.

The business deal of the electricity network took place from below, then everyone dispersed to their homes. Now the activist boys and girls have become “velvet” revolutionaries, they do not notice the rise in prices, the robbery. Some of them have left the country, some are happy that most of Artsakh have been handed over. This was the real face of the so-called Electric-Yerevan. They turned their backs on that dishovk until they came to power and cursed everything.