What happened to Nikol’s “Road Map”?

Nikol Pashinyan has made hundreds of promises in the last 3 years. The word is 2018 ․ It is not about millions of dollars of investments, immigration, promises of a free and happy Armenia during the change of power, but only a one-year-old road map.

It should be reminded that Nikol Pashinyan, in response to his resignation demand, presented a 15-point road map to resolve the situation, the first and second points of which are ․ “Resumption of the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process in the format of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, emphasizing the status of Artsakh and the priority of the return of Artsakhis to their places of residence.” To ensure the return of the people of Artsakh to their homeland. ”

According to Levon Hayryan, the president of the “For Hadrut” NGO, several families from Hadrut have been provided with housing. According to our interlocutor, it does not even make up ten percent of the families of the victims. “That placement is at their pleasure ․ They do what they want. They do not say that the other person is a person ․․․ During this year, there is a person who has changed the place of a rented apartment 8-10 times, they do not say that he is a person, he cannot move from here to there. “There is nothing regulated, state-systemized in any sphere,” says Hayryan. In his opinion, the Armenian authorities think of them not in terms of solving their problems, but as a headache.

HG ․ Let’s quote 4-5 more points from Pashinyan’s road map ․ “Overcoming the Coronavirus and Eliminating Its Consequences”, “Forming a System of Psychological Rehabilitation of War Participants and the Society in General”, “Activation of Demographic Solutions” (according to various expert estimates, about 100 thousand people left Armenia during this period) and etc. Even the naked eye can see that they did not happen. Or the 4th loud point ․ “To completely restore the normal life of Artsakh.” In Artsakh, Azeris are shooting at a young Armenian construction worker during the day, and that says it all. The other is “the immediate return of the captured soldiers and civilians.” Not only has it not been done, but during this time we have had new captives.

Other points: approval of the Armed Forces Reform Program and launch of reforms, “Restoration of residential and public structures and infrastructure damaged during the war in the territory of the Republic of Armenia, provision of social guarantees for disabled servicemen, prosthetics and professional training, approval of the Armed Forces Reform Program and reform. Adoption of a new law on amendments to the Code and parties, the introduction of the institute of specialized judges as a first step in the establishment of an anti-corruption court, implementation of the law on confiscation of illegal property, holding regular thematic consultations with representatives of the Armenian political and civil community.” Conducting regular thematic consultations with Armenian structures and individuals of the Diaspora,” we will return to next.

At the moment, the “For Hadrut” movement demands the status of a refugee or displaced person. which they do not give. Levon Hayryan says ․ “We are told that you have a higher status, you are a citizen of the Republic of Armenia. Without that, the same idea is used by the opposite side, Aliyev, who said that there was no permanent resident in Hadrut, they were citizens of Armenia who were temporarily living in Hadrut.

Now we ask them to grant refugee status, so that tomorrow, when at least the existing document does not exist, you decide to implement its points (meaning the November 9 agreement), we have the right to return to our homeland, the Armenian and Artsakh authorities avoid ․․․ also by answering us directly.

Levon Hayryan says that they have come to terms with the loss of territories, and that is why they are building houses for the people of Hadrut in the Askeran region or in a district of Stepanakert and in half-empty, deaf villages, where there are 1-2 empty houses. “When we say that it is better to build a temporary settlement for us near a border line, so that we can at least exert moral pressure from there to return our lands, they ignore that as well.” Levon Hayryan understood only one thing from all this, that the authorities are not interested in it and they say what they say to manipulate. More specifically ․ “To iron our heads so that they gain time. And I do not see any concrete steps to return them to Hadrut or Shushi. I see a lot of countermeasures against them. “

The next point is the resumption of the negotiation process on the Karabakh issue. At first glance, some steps have been taken, but political scientist Armen Baghdasaryan says no, they have not been implemented. “They are not done because the process has not been restored. But the problem is not even that, but that what is happening, what the Minsk Group co-chairs are announcing, that, nevertheless, the status issue must be resolved, even if that process is restored, Armenia will no longer be a full party to those negotiations. Our opinion will not even be taken into account. And even it is done not with the will and efforts of the Armenian authorities. If our people had stayed, they would have said that it is not necessary either. ”

