“What do you mean, peace with the Turks? That is the power of the minds of stupid people”: Opposition figure

“Our ancestors were slaughtered by the Turks, and we are going to make peace with the Turks today? What kind of stupidity is that? That is the power of the minds of stupid people,”

Galust Sahakyan, a member of the RPA Council and former Speaker of the National Assembly, told reporters at the 17th Congress of the Republican Party of Armenia on December 18, referring to the fact that Armenia and Turkey will appoint envoys for Armenian-Turkish dialogue. “It’s not the time for that. First, they still have to answer for starting a war, causing so many losses, and for giving Artsakh. Today Armenia was attacked. Never think that Armenians will go step by step with the Turks. Probably they will do so when it is needed. And the people feel that there is no need for that,” Galust Sahakyan said.



