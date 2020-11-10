What did the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia agree on? the text of the joint statement

translated the text of the statement signed overnight by the Prime Minister of Armenia և between the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia. We, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan I. H. Ali, Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia N. V. Pashinyan նախագահ President of the Russian Federation V. V. Putin, we have announced the following. 1. A complete ceasefire is announced in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone on November 10, 2020 at 00:00 Moscow time. From 00 The Republic of Azerbaijan Հանրապետ The Republic of Armenia, hereinafter referred to as the Parties, stands on their positions. 2. Aghdam region և The territories held by the Armenian side in the Kazakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan will be returned to the Azerbaijani side by November 20, 2020. 3. Along the line of contact of Nagorno Karabakh, along the Lachin corridor, peacekeeping troops of the Russian Federation are deployed, 1960s militants with firearms, 90 armored vehicles, 380 units of special vehicles. 4. The peacekeeping corps of the Russian Federation is deployed in parallel with the withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces. The term of office of the peacekeeping force of the Russian Federation is 5 years, with an automatic extension for another 5-year period, unless either party announces its intention to terminate this provision six months before the end of the term. 5. In order to increase the effectiveness of the control of the implementation of the agreements by the parties to the conflict, a Peacekeeping Control Center is established. 6. The Republic of Armenia shall return the Kelbajar region of Azerbaijan by November 15, 2020, and the Lachin region by December 1, 2020, maintaining the Lachin corridor (5 km wide), which will ensure the connection of Nagorno Karabakh with Armenia, at the same time will not touch Shushi. According to the parties, in the next three years the program of construction of a new route through the Lachin corridor will be decided, which will ensure the connection between Stepanakert and “Armenia” by the redeployment of Russian peacekeeping troops to maintain that route. The Republic of Azerbaijan guarantees the safety of citizens, vehicles and cargo through the Lachin corridor in both directions. 7. Internally Displaced Persons և Refugees return to Nagorno-Karabakh և Adjacent areas under the supervision of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. 8. The bodies of prisoners of war and other detainees and the bodies of victims are exchanged. 9. All economic-transport connections are opened in the region. The Republic of Armenia provides transport communication between the “Western regions of the Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic” of the Republic of Azerbaijan in order to organize unimpeded movement of citizens, vehicles and cargo in both directions. Traffic control is exercised by the Russian FSB Border Guard Service. With the agreement of the parties, the construction of new transport communications connecting the Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic with the western regions of Azerbaijan will be ensured.

