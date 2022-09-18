What did Pelosi say to the opposition and vice versa?

We wrote that the delegation led by the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, was hosted by the National Assembly’s opposition at the “Yerevan” hotel. Pelosi’s motorcade had moved here from the government building. Representatives of “I have honor” and “Hayastan” factions took part in the ceremony. The meeting was spoiled a little while ago.

“We raised the problems that exist in several directions. First, of course, we talked about Azerbaijan’s aggression. We very clearly conveyed our position that Adbrejan continues the continuous state war. We also conveyed that the support of the American state to Azerbaijan is unacceptable for us. It is not only about volumes, but about military-political support. Because of this, Azerbaijan becomes more insolent and continues its aggression towards Armenia,” Ishkhan Saghatelyan said after the meeting with journalists.

“We talked about the prisoners of war, we mentioned what is happening with concrete facts. Yes All the issues that we have always raised, we also raised during this closed meeting. We also talked about resolution 907 and the need to stop aid and assistance next year,” Saghatelyan said.

“The response to resolution 907 is that they said they will discuss it, they will not be satisfied with just statements. After returning to the Congress, they said that these issues will be discussed,” he added.

