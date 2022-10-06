What book is on the table?

Today, Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic, on a working visit to participate in the summit of the European Political Community.

Photos from the informal contacts of the leaders of the countries at the summit have already been distributed on the Internet. In those pictures, you can see how Nikol Pashinyan, Presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkey Aliyev and Erdogan, French President Emmanuel Macron, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and not only are sitting around the same table talking.

The photos show that there is a book on the table and a book with a very symbolic title. It is about the book “The End of History and the Beginning of a New Era” written by the Albanian writer Lea Ipi. It is a dramatic memoir about the end of communism in the Balkans. It is interesting whose book this is and who reads it, who gave it to whom or on whose initiative it appeared on this table.

It should be noted that Azerbaijani social networks are already actively discussing this book.