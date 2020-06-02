What apartments did Azerbaijani FM Mammadyarov’s son purchase in New York?

In late May 2020, the Azerbaijani media reported that Emin Mammadyarov, the eldest son of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov, purchased two apartments in New York in 2015. The Armenian Center for American Studies has revealed some important details about the deals.

Accordingly, Mammadyarov’s apartments are located at the luxurious Manhattan buildings named after Trump and served by his company at the address: 250 Riverside Boulevard, Manhattan, NY.

As a presidential candidate, Trump still had business projects in Azerbaijan and the country’s authorities were trying to establish close ties with him and his family.

The center recalls that Trump Tower was being built in Baku, and Ivanka Trump came to oversee its construction. It is noteworthy that the Azerbaijani foreign minister did not gain much from the deal, as Trump shut down his business in Azerbaijan immediately after assuming the presidency.

“Later in 2019, 74% of Trump Place residents voted to have Trump’s name removed from the building (it is interesting how Mammadyarov voted). Although the service is still run by Trump’s organization, the decision could have cost the building’s residents up to $1 million, which must be paid to Trump (Mammadyarov will also pay).

“Thus, Mammadyarov’s son has purchased two apartment units (PH2K and PH3K) in the penthouse, which are located side by side. One apartment cost $2.05 million, while the other –$2.2 million.

“The transaction was made either in cash or by transfer, as no mortgage was issued in Emin’s name. Another interesting fact is that Mammadyarov’s son is registered at the apartment located at 250 East Houston Street #6D, Manhattan, NY, which probably belongs to him, too. The apartment costs $989,894,” the center said.

The Armenian Center for American Studies also shared the photo of the document containing the details of the transaction, the photo of the building taken in 2018, as well as the images of the purchased apartment.

Source: https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/06/02/apartment-Mammadyarov-son/2302193