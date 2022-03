“Twinset” scarf, “Gucci” shoes, bag. more than 2,000,000 drams in the image of Simonyan’s wife The inauguration ceremony of the 5th President of the Republic of Armenia took place, during which Alen Simonyan’s wife presented herself in clothes of world brands.

Simonyan’s wife preferred Gucci Tw Twinset brands. armday.am found out that only the shoes cost 480,000 AMD, the dress worn by Simonyan’s wife – 60,000 AMD, the bag, which is again of “Gucci” brand, costs 2600 USD.