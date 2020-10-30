‘We trust our youth’, say Artsakh Armenians who moved to shelters Video

Women who moved to shelters in Artsakh and men who did not go to the frontline are sewing sleeping bags and clothes for Armenian soldiers.

“I wanted to head to the frontline, but I am past the age of 60 so they said I couldn’t go. Now I am helping out here with whatever I can,” says a man in a video posted by the Armenian government on Facebook.

“Every time I make one, I think that it could be my son shivering out there in our military posts. So I put every effort into these sleeping bags – all my strength, love and faith,” a woman says.

“We trust our youth,” they stress, adding Armenians only need patience.

“We have no other choice. There is simply no other option – we have to take a stand and keep standing, that’s all,” another woman says.

The people are working in the shelter under a patriotic song performed by one of the men.