“We share the pain of the Armenian people.” The post of a group of Turkish dissidents has caused a stir in Turkey

Ermenihaber. Istanbul’s Bogazici University (Dayanışma (Solidarity) group posted a tweet on the occasion of the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, which caused a stir among Turkish users. The group quoted an excerpt from the words of the Armenian national-liberation movement writer, writer Paramaz. “Paramaz (Matteos Sargsyan), a member of the Hunchakian party, who in 1915 In May, he was hanged on the pretext of organizing an assassination attempt against the leaders of the Union Progress party, he said during a self-defense speech in court.

What is left that we have not done for the welfare of this country? We have made many sacrifices to ensure the brotherhood of Armenians and Turks. How much energy did we consume, how much blood did we shed? “Not only have you not limited our efforts, but you have deliberately tried to destroy us.” The group then addressed the Turkish government and society and wrote: “You have forgotten that the annihilation of the Armenians will mean the collapse of the whole of Turkey. 1915 On the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, we share the pain of the Armenian people. ” The post ended with the hashtag #ArmenianGenocide.