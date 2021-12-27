We must be ready for a pan-Armenian uprising. The statement of the ARF Bureau

The Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) has regularly outlined the challenges related to the process of normalization of Armenia-Turkey relations, especially with the participation of the current Armenian authorities.

It is necessary to note that official Ankara not only did not renounce its three well-known preconditions for normalization of relations with Armenia (Armenia’s refusal to support international recognition of the Armenian Genocide, Artsakh’s subordination to Azerbaijan and legal fixing of the existing interstate border), but added a fourth: Provision of the so-called “Zangezur Corridor”. Moreover, the statements of the representatives of the highest Turkish authorities on coordinating the process of normalization of Armenia-Turkey relations with Azerbaijan prove that it is not a question of Armenia-Turkey interstate talks, but of a new person being forced on Armenia by a hostile tandem.

This process of normalization of Armenia-Turkey relations is initially unhealthy and extremely dangerous. This is done in an international political and security situation around the Republic of Armenia, when the government of the defeated country lacks the ability to effectively defend the vital interests of the Armenians for objective and subjective reasons.

It is obvious that in the current conditions the process of normalization of Armenia-Turkey relations is fraught with numerous geopolitical, security, political, economic and spiritual-cultural challenges and will inevitably lead to irreversible dangerous consequences and loss of sovereignty.

The existing concerns deepen in the conditions of irresponsible political behavior and complete lack of accountability of the Armenian authorities. The election of a special envoy by Armenia suggests that the Armenian side is in fact participating in a pre-determined process, for which there is no need to choose a professional diplomat to ensure a pro-Armenian outcome.

In these conditions, the ARF Bureau demands from the RA authorities ․

Immediately reveal the guidelines of the Armenia-Turkey normalization process. Reject the Turkish preconditions anonymously and completely. To emphasize the political fact that the normalization of Armenia-Turkey interstate relations can not be connected with any third party.

We consider it necessary to emphasize that in the process of normalization of Armenia-Turkey relations, the 2010 decision of the RA Constitutional Court on the issue of the constitutionality of the Zurich Protocols should be taken into account. The decision of January 12. All the steps of the Republic of Armenia must be in line with the legal positions presented in this decision ներին the basic principles of the constitutional order enshrined in the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia.

The normalization of Armenia-Turkey relations and the predetermination of the rights of our people is not the monopoly of any government. Armenian-Turkish relations can be normalized only with the consent of our people around the world, without violating Turkish preconditions and the rights of our generations.

Therefore, we must be ready for a pan-Armenian uprising if the Armenian authorities try to develop the Armenian-Turkish agenda imposed by the enemy with the current position of violating the rights of the Armenian people.

We can not but refer to the extremely dangerous, distorted and distorted positions of the RA Prime Minister on the Artsakh issue, which question the sovereignty, territorial integrity and legitimate right to international recognition of the Artsakh Republic.

We reaffirm that any written or oral agreement by the current Armenian authorities that violates the basic legal norms of the Artsakh Republic or calls into question the legitimacy of the claims of the Armenian people and the Republic of Armenia from Turkey is null and void from the beginning.

ARF Bureau

December 27, 2021