We invite all deputies of the RA Supreme Council of the first convocation to the symbolic session of the RA Supreme Council on the 32nd anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence of Armenia and the situation around Artsakh, which will take place in the Milano Hall of the “Doubletree by Hilton Yerevan City Center” hotel (address: Grigor Lusavorcchi 4/ 2, next to the Circus), the beginning of on August 23 at 12:00.

Initiative group