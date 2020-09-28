We have to bring the opponent to his knees in a few days. Arayik Harutyunyan

The President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan is sure that he will succeed in bringing the enemy to his knees in a few days. As reports “Armenpress”, the President of Artsakh said this during the meeting with the volunteers.

“Hundreds of tanks attacked from Omar to Araks in all directions. But dozens, if not hundreds, of equipment have been lost in those two days. They have almost no progress. They took several positions. You are all experienced, you understand what it is like to give a position, և we give, և we take, but in the end, when we take, we do not give. This will be our last and most responsible battle. We have to bring the opponent to his knees in a few days. And we will succeed. “It will succeed because we have patriots like you, we have patriotic citizens of Artsakh like you,” Harutyunyan said.