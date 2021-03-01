We have double-digit declines in exports, imports and trade, where are we going to tolerate the Turkish-sponsored government? M ․ Melkumyan

We have already announced that all community leaders will join the army and the people community by community. We see that the parade has started ․ PAP MP Mikael Melkumyan said this today in his speech during the rally of the “Homeland Salvation Movement”.

“But we must understand the seriousness of the moment, we must be vigilant, we must not allow conflicts with our other brothers who are lost, we must make sure that they join our gathering very quickly. “Do not get lost, it is time for the nation to be saved, the country is standing on the edge of the abyss, we must be able to straighten our spine,” he said.

Melkumyan stressed that the person holding the post of Prime Minister is isolated, he received the first blow from the army, he asked the other law enforcement agencies, who are their guarantors, the state or one person, he stressed that the employees of the law enforcement agencies should not to leave, but to join the people in their positions.

“We will not allow clashes, there is no other solution, so tomorrow, at 10 o’clock, a process must start at the NA plenary sitting, so that the sitting on the agenda of discussing the situation” invited by the PAP ” “We will be able to achieve a change of government in a constitutional way.”

Melkumyan stressed that they should mobilize their forces, as Pashinyan does not care about society, economy and social issues.

“Today, as a result of the fake economic revolution, foreign investment has decreased 11 times in 2020. This has never happened before. We have double-digit declines in exports, imports and trade. Where are we going to tolerate the Turkish-sponsored government? We have the last effort left, we all need to understand the seriousness of the moment. “In a few more days, we will celebrate the victory together here,” he said.