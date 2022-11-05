We gave in to that provocation, but we never thought about retreating from this struggle. Taron Manukyan (video)

Vahe Makaryan

After spending about five months in the detention center, Taron Manukyan, a member of the ARF youth organization, who is the son of MP Gegham Manukyan, is free again today and again participates in the rally organized by the opposition. Along with him, his friends from the ARF were also detained.

Talking to Hraparak.am about the criminal case initiated against him, Taron Manukyan said. “Naturally, we had a lot of time to think in the prison. We admit that there was a provocation, we succumbed to that provocation, and the actual intention of the current authorities came true: they managed to isolate us. But we have never thought about giving up this struggle, retreating, betraying our ideas.”