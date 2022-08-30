We deserve to live in a country where the government does not auction our collective national rights. Chalabyan

A little later, On August 30, at 1:00 p.m., at the RA Criminal Court of Appeal (address: 23, Garegin Nzhdehi, Yerevan), the hearing of Avetik Chalabyan’s restraining order appeal will continue, presided over by Judge Ruzanna Barseghyan. This was mentioned in the statement published on Avetik Chalabyan’s Facebook page.

“As you know, the session itself is extraordinary because it is conducted by oral procedure, which is an exception to the general order.

If you are not indifferent to the agenda of restoring justice in Armenia, come to the court, TODAY, and until then, we would like to look back at Avetik’s thoughts and ideas. “We deserve to live in a country where the highest government does not auction the collective national rights of all of us,” said Avetik. He has been in prison for three months now.

“Freedom to Avetik and all political prisoners in Armenia,” the statement said.