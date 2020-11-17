We could not win because the government did not want it, they needed the opposite – what happened. Arthur Danielyan

The head of the “Adequate” Congregation, Arthur Danielyan, spoke on his Facebook page about the circumstances of the defeat in the war.

In his speech, he referred to the rumors that there were few volunteers, many refused to provide military service, noting that this was not true, as there were thousands of registered persons in the military commissariats. According to him, in the last days of the war in Armenia there was no problem with weapons.

“Our Russian partners have stated that they have provided Armenia with everything Pashinyan asked for. Pashinyan says that the planes did not reach the “blockade”, he is lying, everyone knows that planes and helicopters have been constantly landing in recent days. Moreover, NA Deputy Speaker Alen Simonyan has fulfilled all his responsibilities. The Russians say, “Whatever you asked for, we gave it to you. How did it happen that there was an armament problem?” We did not win, they could not win because the government did not want it, it needed the opposite, they just did not want to lose, they needed what happened. And the following happened: there is no Artsakh. “Artsakh has no status, it is now the territory of Azerbaijan, where there are still Russian peacekeepers.”

According to him, Russia tried to stop the war in the first days by submitting mediation proposals, then two regions in five.

“It is not acceptable for me to hand over any district. I think we should all die for every square meter, but proposals were made, rejected, even if it was too late to discuss any proposal.

Four days before the end of the war, with the help of weapons supplied from Russia, the air was completely closed because the ATS could not enter Artsakh, we felt it on our skin. There was a breakthrough and the war stopped for that very reason, because the Azeris could not win either. “The war had stopped because Azerbaijan was exhausted, not Armenia,” he said.