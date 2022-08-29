We could have won this war by 100 percent. Vazgen Manukyan

“We say Putin did so, Turkey did so, this war could be won a hundred percent,

positions could be kept, and unfortunately, in the memory of the people, this war will remain, that many of us powerful came and our army did not resist.” I was the minister of defense during the most difficult times, and I say it professionally well, this war could be won, i.e. keeping the positions. We had very good positions, very good military and good weapons, that say the enemy was strong several times, but when was the opponent not strong several times? yeah, my pain is just that. In the previous war and we could lose and say the other one was stronger, he said.Vazgen Manukyan refused to comment on Nikol Pashinyan’s words that the 44-day war could have been stopped sooner and had no victims. “I don’t want to comment on what he says. A man who brought Armenia to this state and now can say anything, only to hold the power, why should I comment on his words? I say now that we could have won the war, turn to him, leave him alone He will comment on these words of mine.