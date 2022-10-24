We call to reject initiatives that undermine unity. statement,

Justice Party, Democratic Party of Artsakh, ARF Artsakh structure

National unity, indeed, can be the only salvation for the Armenian people in this crucial period. The political forces and authorities of Artsakh have always emphasized the idea of ​​trinity and the practical steps taken in that direction in their statements and appeals. Forums and discussions organized in different formats in the motherland and in Artsakh were the most important milestones for the realization of the Armenia-Artsakh-Diaspora trinity. The contacts of our compatriots in those gatherings were an opportunity to prove to the world, our friends and opponents, that for the sake of their values ​​and vital issues, the Armenian individual, no matter where he is in the world, is ready to sacrifice and dedicate himself, unite and fight. In the past decades, Artsakh was the main axis of this consolidation. was the leaven of the Armenian world, embodied the vision of the national liberation struggle of the Armenian people. Every call for unification, every pan-Armenian idea started with Artsakh and became meaningful with Artsakh.

After the disastrous 44-day war, we are sure that the unity around national values ​​and the idea of ​​trinity can play a big role in preserving, strengthening and healing the wounds of Artsakh statehood. The World Armenian Summit is planned to be held in Yerevan on October 28-31 of this year. The pastors of the Armenian Apostolic Church, N. S. O. T. T. Catholicosies of Karekin II and Great House of Cilicia Aram I. Influential political organizations and individuals of the Diaspora were not invited or boycotted the summit.

The agenda of the summit and the planned events do not properly and adequately address Artsakh and the challenges it faces. Artsakh is absent from this summit, in the event that a national alarm should be sounded. The RA authorities spare no effort to push Artsakh and the Artsakh issue out of the international and pan-Armenian agenda. This summit is another proof of said reality. This meeting, ignoring Artsakh and disguised as false pan-Armenianism, should be unacceptable to all those who value Armenian statehood and the pillars that ensure its strength.

Based on the above-mentioned realities, we call on our compatriots, the statesmen of Artsakh to reject initiatives that undermine unity.

Justice Party

Democratic Party of Artsakh

ARF Artsakh structure

