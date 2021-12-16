We call for the immediate release of the elected mayors and members of the Council of Elders. announcement:



As a result of the municipal elections, with threats of revenge, by enforcing the law enforcement system that has become arbitrary, the ruling administration, by falsifying the will of the people, is trying to seize power on the ground.

This is nothing but a new outrageous stage in the process of establishing an authoritarian regime of one person.

Illegal arrests, repressions, and threats in Vardenis, Akhuryan, Talin, Vanadzor, Goris, Kajaran, Gyumri, Noyemberyan, Vedi, Berd, and other communities are not only a gross violation of democracy but also of, to silence the figures who oppose the one-person policy leading to the destruction of Armenia և to destroy the hotbeds of resistance on the ground. The goal is to arrest all those who, by resisting the anti-government authorities, are trying to stop the process of overthrowing the state, to thwart patriotic programs.

The power that came to power under the slogan of false democracy, in front of the eyes of the international community, with the tacit consent of the international organizations and countries with a diplomatic presence in Armenia, uses anti-democratic methods and openly establishes a dictatorship.

We call for the immediate release of elected mayors, members of the Council of Elders, and persons detained for political activities.

We will not allow the establishment of dictatorial regimes in the Republic of Armenia.

16.12.2021

“Freedom” party, “National Security” party, “National Democratic Union, ” Yerkir Apricot “party, ” Awakening “National Christian Party, ” Democratic Way “party, ” Solidarity “Party, Armenian Revolutionary Federation,

Armenia, Democratic Party, Republican Party of Armenia, ” Fatherland “party, ” One of “party

” Reviving Armenia “party, ” Christian Democratic “party

This announcement is open for joining.