We call for an immediate end to Turkey’s intervention. Armenians are afraid of 1915 From the repetition of the Genocide. Member of the Austrian ruling party

Gudun Kugler, Member of the Austrian Parliament, Member of the ruling PVP / Austrian People’s Party, Chairman of the Parliamentary Friendship Group with the South Caucasus, called for an end to Turkish interference in hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone.

The Austrian ORF-online newspaper wrote today that according to the Armenian government, “fierce fighting”, “large-scale attack” is taking place in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone, “days of fighting exceed the incidents that have been taking place in the region for years.” .

At the same time, it is reported that most of the fighters on the battlefield are from Turkey, there are even jihadists, that the supply of weapons from different countries is still going on. It is reported that there were battles in the territory of Armenia, which means further escalation. All this is extremely worrying.

As the Chair of the Parliamentary Friendship Group with the South Caucasus, as the Human Rights Spokesperson of the VP Faction, I urge Reinhold Lopatka, the VP Faction Foreign Policy Spokesperson:

Immediately cease hostilities; Return to the negotiating table Be willing to compromise in order to find a lasting, lasting solution in accordance with international law; Reduce the hatred sown for years; Immediately end Turkey’s intervention; Restrict the supply of goods of military significance; Provide humanitarian assistance as needed.

Peoples can be understood only through their history. Armenians are afraid of 1915 From the repetition of the Genocide. “At that time, 1.5 million Armenians were killed, while the great powers of the world were just watching,” the Austrian parliamentarian wrote.