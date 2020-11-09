We are convinced the use of force against Russian Armed Forces will receive adequate response – MFA

The Foreign Ministry of Armenia has issued a statement of the destruction of the Russian MI-24 helicopter in the Armenian air space by Azerbaijani armed forces. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of MFA Armenia, the statement runs as follows,

”On November 9, at around 6:00 p.m., Russian Mi-24 helicopter was shot down on the territory of the Republic of Armenia by a man-portable air-defense system fired from the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan. According to the preliminary data, two are killed and one wounded resulting from the attack.

We express our deepest condolences to the Russian Federation, to the families of the victims and their comrades.

Notably, that tragic incident occurred far away from the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, in a place, where no military clashes have been recorded during this period. From this perspective the claims of the Azerbaijani side and attempts to justify it are false and groundless.

We strongly condemn this assault towards the Russian Armed Forces by the Azerbaijani armed forces within the sovereign territory of Armenia.

We are convinced that the use of force against the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation will receive an adequate response”.